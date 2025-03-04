Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,440 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.8% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $173.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.06 and its 200-day moving average is $191.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

