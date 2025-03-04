Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $772,000 Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,866,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702,585 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,896,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,616,000 after purchasing an additional 541,760 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,336,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,925,000 after purchasing an additional 359,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,072,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.66. The company has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $95.84 and a twelve month high of $128.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0251 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

