Westover Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,442.61.

AZO stock opened at $3,471.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,728.97 and a 52 week high of $3,519.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,341.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,219.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $32.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

