William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on AvePoint from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of AVPT stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 196,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.26 and a beta of 1.02. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

