Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $91.10 and last traded at $90.97. Approximately 15,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 408,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,770.17. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $496,887.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,384.32. This trade represents a 37.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.