Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$52.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ATB Capital lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$79.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets lowered Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.50.
Ag Growth International Stock Performance
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.
