Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $556,625.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $556,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,653.61. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Rolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Timothy Rolph sold 18,750 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $1,059,562.50.

On Monday, January 27th, Timothy Rolph sold 31,250 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,742,812.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Timothy Rolph sold 4,818 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $148,924.38.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 947,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,391. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AKRO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

