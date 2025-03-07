Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.29. 2,889,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 3,141,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC cut shares of Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Amer Sports Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -191.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amer Sports

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 14,285.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Amer Sports by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Stories

