American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Short Interest Update

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $6.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.41. 762,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,778. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

