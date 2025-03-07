AMG National Trust Bank Has $46.05 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $46,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $5,558,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,763,000. Acas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Acas LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $488.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.75. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $307.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

