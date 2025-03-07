Andra AP fonden Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.7% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Netflix were worth $43,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Netflix by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 16,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Netflix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,289 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 491.7% in the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,241.12. This represents a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $906.36 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $950.59 and a 200-day moving average of $839.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $387.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

