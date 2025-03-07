Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.94 and last traded at $86.08. Approximately 2,814,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,795,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. This trade represents a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $31,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,289 shares of company stock worth $42,355,417. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

