Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 3,760,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 1,201,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOT

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

About Ascot Resources

The stock has a market cap of C$99.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

(Get Free Report)

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.