Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE AHT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. 10,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,948. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.40. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $275.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.40 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S.
