Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AHT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. 10,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,948. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.40. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $275.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.40 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:AHT Free Report ) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 9.63% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S.

