Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 11,831 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 948.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,814,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,844,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 976.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,055,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,121.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,998,328 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 842.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,209,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178,542 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 975.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,833,894,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $179.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.55.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.