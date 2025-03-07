Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Insider Sells $68,350.15 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) insider Greg Keenan sold 8,305 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $68,350.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,173.32. The trade was a 5.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Greg Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Greg Keenan sold 12,239 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $97,912.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AUPH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,486. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.22. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 64,949 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 143,072 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 89,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.