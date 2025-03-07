Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Insider Sells $68,350.15 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) insider Greg Keenan sold 8,305 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $68,350.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,173.32. The trade was a 5.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Greg Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 3rd, Greg Keenan sold 12,239 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $97,912.00.
AUPH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,486. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.22. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
