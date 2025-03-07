Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.75 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

APR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.61.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,804. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.36. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$9.69 and a 12 month high of C$12.78. The stock has a market cap of C$498.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

