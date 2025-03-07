Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Raymond James

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.50.

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock traded down C$1.69 on Friday, reaching C$39.36. 132,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,680. The firm has a market capitalization of C$940.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.14. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$34.85 and a 1-year high of C$51.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.

