Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Raymond James

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.50.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.
