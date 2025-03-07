Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,463 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $343.81 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $366.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.63 and a 200-day moving average of $307.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.
In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,505 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price objective (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.96.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
