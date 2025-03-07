Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 1,331 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $526.67 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $548.58 and its 200-day moving average is $538.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

