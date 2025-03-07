BBR Partners LLC Has $111.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.8% of BBR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $111,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $575.54 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $572.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $599.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

