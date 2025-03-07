BBR Partners LLC Makes New $3.82 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,854,000 after buying an additional 1,707,466 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,510,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,192,000 after buying an additional 1,002,695 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,644.5% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 874,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,224,000 after buying an additional 859,605 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

