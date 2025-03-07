Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Acquires 170,173 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 192.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,173 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after buying an additional 185,825,669 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670,574 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after buying an additional 7,009,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,208,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,456,000 after buying an additional 6,075,218 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

