Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Trading Down 6.6% – Should You Sell?

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 79,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 325,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BBNX shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Beta Bionics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beta Bionics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.
Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
