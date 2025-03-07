Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3212 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a 5.6% increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a payout ratio of 68.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

Shares of BWMX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. 16,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,842. The company has a market cap of $413.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.33. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.