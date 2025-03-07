BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.58. 13,921,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 20,705,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBAI shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities cut BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $953.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.12.

In other news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,757.48. The trade was a 24.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,583,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,829.50. This represents a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,953 shares of company stock worth $1,347,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 107,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 28.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 479,401 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

