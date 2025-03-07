BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Short Interest Up 19.8% in February

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
BILL Price Performance
NYSE BILL traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,173. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4,555.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. BILL has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $100.19.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BILL from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.72.
About BILL
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
