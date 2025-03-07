BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Short Interest Up 19.8% in February

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE BILL traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,173. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4,555.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. BILL has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BILL from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.72.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

