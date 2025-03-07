BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $110.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BJ. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.59.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.85. 3,676,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $71.81 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.28.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.