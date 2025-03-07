Blockchain Stocks To Watch Now – March 7th

Oracle, Bit Origin, Core Scientific, Riot Platforms, and Applied Digital are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that utilize blockchain technology to innovate their business practices, streamline operations, or offer blockchain-based products and services. These companies may span sectors such as finance, technology, and supply chain management, and they often leverage decentralized ledger systems to enhance security, transparency, and efficiency in their operations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $149.21. 3,593,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,421,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a one year low of $111.18 and a one year high of $198.31.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Shares of BTOG stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 332,681,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,376. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Bit Origin has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of Core Scientific stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,347,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 6.83.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. 10,043,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,305,910. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 4.23. Riot Platforms has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $15.87.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,680,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,196,564. Applied Digital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 4.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

