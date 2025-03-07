Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $96.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

