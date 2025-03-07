Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Issues Earnings Results

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bridgford Foods had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%.

Bridgford Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Bridgford Foods stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of -0.67. Bridgford Foods has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.