Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Issues Earnings Results

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bridgford Foods had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%.
Bridgford Foods Stock Performance
Shares of Bridgford Foods stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of -0.67. Bridgford Foods has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.
Bridgford Foods Company Profile
