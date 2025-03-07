Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.46.

Broadcom Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $179.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $841.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.22 and a 200-day moving average of $192.55. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

