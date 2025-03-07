Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.10.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOM.U

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of HOM.U stock traded up C$0.13 on Friday, reaching C$12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,999. The stock has a market cap of C$424.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.12. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.53 and a 1 year high of C$14.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.82.

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.