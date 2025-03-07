Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Price Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $344.00 to $340.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Burlington Stores traded as low as $244.00 and last traded at $247.14. Approximately 121,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 984,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.65.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BURL. UBS Group raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.73.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total value of $140,765.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares in the company, valued at $16,936,573.15. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Burlington Stores by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

