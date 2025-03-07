Callan Family Office LLC Acquires 19,353 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 747.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Accenture by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,551,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $901,967,000 after purchasing an additional 363,401 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC grew its position in Accenture by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 292,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,361,000 after acquiring an additional 74,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.50, for a total transaction of $134,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,916.50. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.54, for a total transaction of $527,200.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,431.38. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,280 shares of company stock worth $8,316,190. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE ACN opened at $341.34 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.03 and its 200-day moving average is $358.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.