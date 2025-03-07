Callan Family Office LLC Has $17.37 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2,849.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.1% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,692,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $912.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $824.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $849.05. The stock has a market cap of $865.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $711.40 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

