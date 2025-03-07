Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 2,000 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total value of $1,187,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,679 shares in the company, valued at $60,957,441.93. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock traded up $6.72 on Friday, hitting $601.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,193. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $512.12 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $552.41 and its 200-day moving average is $563.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

