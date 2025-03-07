Citigroup Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $69.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Up 7.4 %

DG stock traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,199,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,894. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 453.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,238,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,903,000 after buying an additional 8,388,735 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,433,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 8,426.1% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,070 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,832,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $140,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.