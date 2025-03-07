Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) General Counsel Karen Soares Sells 52,500 Shares

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) General Counsel Karen Soares sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,299,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,719.40. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLOV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. 6,480,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,327,543. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

