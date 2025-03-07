Confluent’s (CFLT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday,RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CFLT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. Confluent has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. On average, analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $1,878,093.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 502,424 shares in the company, valued at $14,806,435.28. This trade represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $1,227,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,177.96. This represents a 66.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,427,353 shares of company stock valued at $46,561,127 over the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 72.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,700,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $81,092,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 7,342.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,351,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,919 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,658,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $21,127,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

