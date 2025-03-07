CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 11.6 %

NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. 44,757,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,548. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

