DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Price

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.65.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,677,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $71.81 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

