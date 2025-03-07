Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Trading Down 6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.18 and last traded at $30.42. 5,343,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 7,581,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -186.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $14.4276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,482.35%.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

