Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.30 and last traded at $90.94. Approximately 2,579,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,701,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.02.

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.24.

The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 825,662 shares of company stock worth $100,414,453. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,507 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 552,213 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $455,029,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

