Destination Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.44. The company has a market capitalization of $269.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.