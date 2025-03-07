Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading 7.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 121,153,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 84,383,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 8.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 3.96.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXL. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 83.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.