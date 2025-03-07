EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 66,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.0 %

XOM opened at $107.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average of $113.94. The company has a market cap of $466.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

