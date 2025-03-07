Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 22.3% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio acquired 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.40. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,460.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Quinton bought 5,000 shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.10 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,600. This represents a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 248,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 124,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of ETO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.