Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.19 and last traded at $33.21. 776,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,787,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

