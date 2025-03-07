Ethos Financial Group LLC Sells 214 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ethos Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $444.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.46. The company has a market capitalization of $193.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $587.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.88.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

